Do you primarily use your RV for camping, traveling or living?

You might ask, what is an RV? They are used for many different purposes these days.

Is your RV a modest living space that you can drive to a peaceful place for the weekend, far from the maddening crowds? Maybe do some fishing? For sure, sit around the campfire, roast some marshmallows, tell ghost stories, sip on a Bud Lite (which some people consider actual beer).

Or is an RV more substantial, something you can travel with from place to place, staying a week here, a month there — discovering the U.S. or Canada? Or is it a place where you live full-time because it’s the only housing you can afford? Or, heck, maybe you’re a minimalist and you don’t need much space?

So, for now, for you, is RVing about camping, traveling or living? If it’s more than one of these alone, please select the one that is most relevant to your lifestyle.

