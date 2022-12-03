Friday, December 2, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
LifestylesReader Polls

How would you feel about being in the campsite next to a lit-up RV?

By RV Travel
0
Photo credit: Tony Barthel. These super bright green lights were on at midnight.
0
(0)

Take a look at the photo in the poll below, or the photo above. What do you think about the lights on those RVs? Do you like them? Dislike them? Really, really, passionately hate them? Or, is that what your RV looks like?

In an article last year, Tony Barthel looks at these bright outdoor RV LED lights and answers the question, “Are they affecting your sleep?” Read that article here—it’s fascinating.

Anyway, tell us what you think about these lights if you were in a campsite right next to them. If you really disliked them or they really bothered you, would you threaten to move or contact the campground management?

Feel free to leave a comment, too. Thanks!

Did you enjoy this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Previous article
RVtravel.com readers speak out: The 11 most wanted RV gifts of 2022
Next article
I’m writing this from the doctor’s office. Snowbirds, beware of skin cancer

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.