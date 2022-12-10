Saturday, December 10, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
LifestylesReader Polls

Have you ever seen a UFO?

By Emily Woodbury
0
0
(0)

Last night before bed I watched the episode of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries about the 1994 Michigan UFO event where more than 300 people, no relation to one another, all reported seeing UFOs.

I’m usually quite skeptical about this, but ya gotta admit… 300 people (and that’s only the ones who called 911 about it!) is a lot of people! If you haven’t seen the episode yet, watch it and you’ll see why it’s so believable (and it’s not just the witnesses that have proof—the weather radar saw them too!). It’s season 3, episode 2: “Something in the Sky.”

Have you ever seen a UFO? And remember, it’s maybe not just an alien spaceship, it’s just an unidentified flying object—it could be anything. If so, do you believe it was some type of alien life or was it just something unexplainable, maybe an asteroid or plane or something?

If you answer yes or maybe, tell us about it in the comments. I’ll be reading!

Did you enjoy this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Previous article
RV Fact or Fiction? A propane furnace emits lots of moisture ANSWER
Next article
Opinion: Living in your RV on private property is not the government’s business

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.