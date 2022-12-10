0 ( 0 )

Last night before bed I watched the episode of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries about the 1994 Michigan UFO event where more than 300 people, no relation to one another, all reported seeing UFOs.

I’m usually quite skeptical about this, but ya gotta admit… 300 people (and that’s only the ones who called 911 about it!) is a lot of people! If you haven’t seen the episode yet, watch it and you’ll see why it’s so believable (and it’s not just the witnesses that have proof—the weather radar saw them too!). It’s season 3, episode 2: “Something in the Sky.”

Have you ever seen a UFO? And remember, it’s maybe not just an alien spaceship, it’s just an unidentified flying object—it could be anything. If so, do you believe it was some type of alien life or was it just something unexplainable, maybe an asteroid or plane or something?

If you answer yes or maybe, tell us about it in the comments. I’ll be reading!