In 10 years, what percent of new-model motorized RVs will be powered by electric engines?

5 ( 1 )

It seems everywhere you look these days there’s news about the explosive growth of electric vehicles. So far, most are cars and trucks, but a sprinkling of all-electric-powered RVs are appearing. Those powered by gas or diesel engines are mostly prototypes now due to their relatively short range, with those with the “house” powered entirely by electricity the most common.

There is little doubt that electric-powered vehicles will become a bigger presence as the years pass. The technology is continually improving and the cost of batteries is decreasing as well how far they can travel on a charge.

None of us can know what it will be like in 10 years, but let’s take our best guesses and get an idea of how we think as a group.

Remember, the poll may take a minute to load if you are on a slow connection, but rest assured, it will be right along. And, of course, we encourage your comments.