Is RVing as enjoyable to you today as it was five years ago?

Are you enjoying your RV life today as much as you did five years ago? Or has it lost its appeal for one reason or another?

For veteran RVers, the last five years have affected their RV lifestyle in significant ways. For the first couple of years, things stayed about the same. And then the Pandemic arrived — and it turned the RV life upside down. Suddenly it seems everyone wanted to buy an RV and travel with it: It was a whole lot safer, after all, than exposing themselves to COVID-19 by traveling by plane and staying in hotels.

Campgrounds filled up, often with new RVers who didn’t understand what they were doing, or the proper way to conduct themselves. For veteran RVers, it wasn’t always pleasant.

So, how do you feel about RVing today compared to five years ago? That’s our question today. Please feel free to leave a comment.