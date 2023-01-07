Friday, January 6, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
LifestylesReader Polls

Which do you most often prefer: a well-lighted campground or a dark one?

By RV Travel
0

Picture your perfect campground: You have a nice, quiet, shaded spot away from others under beautiful trees, a nice space for your dog, Fido, to explore, perhaps water or mountain views… Ah, it’s beautiful!

Now think about that same campground at night. In your dream world, is that campground pretty dark or is it very well lit? Would you prefer to walk around with a flashlight at night or would you rather not have to use a flashlight to see at all?

We understand you can’t control all your light surroundings—some people have outdoor lights that they leave on all night, others have color-changing LED lights on their RV. But we’re just talking about the campground itself here.

Tell us your answer in the poll below, and please leave a comment, too, if you feel so inclined.

Previous article
Two additional uses for Eternabond tape on your RV
Next article
‘Taking your RV to the dealer is like playing the lottery and the odds are against you’

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.