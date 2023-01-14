How often do you use physical guide/travel books to plan your trips?

Guide and other travel books can come in very handy when trip-planning, wouldn’t you agree? The internet is great, but it can be exhausting having to look through website after website for information on things to see and places to go. Exhausting and overwhelming!

There are so many great travel guidebooks out there. You probably know our favorites because we’re telling you about them all the time, but perhaps you have some favorites too that become more like a bible to you on your journeys. Tell us about your favorite(s) in the comments below the poll, please.

We’re curious: How often do you use physical books to fully plan or partially plan your trips? As always, thanks for voting.

To be clear: We’re NOT talking about atlases here.