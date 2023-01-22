Sunday, January 22, 2023

What is your opinion about reading articles and information that is accurate but generated by artificial intelligence (AI)?

By Chuck Woodbury
We’ve all been hearing a lot about artificial intelligence (AI) and how it is being used to generate articles in periodicals, online, and even used by college students to write term papers.

We have discussed this topic repeatedly at RVtravel.com. Our staff agrees that sometimes what is written by AI is accurate, and it’s challenging to tell whether it was written by a “robot” or a human. The fact is, sometimes it is right on — and it’s pretty darn amazing that it could be written so well by a computer and not a human.

On the other hand, sometimes the results are horrible — the facts dead wrong and the points made in the article way off base. As experts in AI say, the technology has a way to go.

Which brings us to our question today: If AI technology can evolve to where it can write as dependably accurate as what a human can write, is that okay with you? Or is anything written by AI unacceptable?

What do you think?

