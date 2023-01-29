Have you ever had a problem with an RV slideout that delayed your travel?

Has this ever happened to you? You’re ready to leave your campsite. Checkout time is upon you. Everything is packed up. It’s time to push the button that retracts your slideout. But, Oh, no! Nothing happens when you do! The slide out is stuck in its “out” position.

You check everything to figure out what could be wrong. You try a few things, but no luck! You once read that when this sort of thing happens you can retract the slide manually, but you can’t remember how to do it. Or you’ve got a bad back and you know getting down under the slide and messing around with it could be very bad news for your spine.

So what do you do? The park has been packed every day since you arrived, so you know the camper who has reserved the spot you’re currently in will be along soon.

This is not good, right?

Has this ever happened to you, or something similar where your slide (or slides) was stuck and you couldn’t continue your trip on schedule? If so, after responding to the poll, please leave a comment and tell us your story.