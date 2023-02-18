Friday, February 17, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

How easily could you live in an RV as your only “home”?

By RV Travel
0

RVs are so comfortable these days that more people than ever have sold or moved out of their permanent “stick” homes to live full-time in a recreational vehicle. And now with so many opportunities to work remotely from anywhere, the pace is increasing.

Look at the photo below. No, it’s not a traditional home, but a motorhome. In an hour or two, it can be packed up, its slides pulled in, and the residents on their way to a different place — a few miles down the road or a few hundred miles.

How easily could you live in an RV as your only “home”? No sticks and bricks, no nothin’! Just an RV. Tell us in the poll below, and feel free to leave a comment. Thanks.

Advertisement/Affiliate
Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.

Previous article
Alaska 2023 RV and Camping Guide essential for Alaska travelers
Next article
Our favorite unusual RV kitchen gadgets you may never have heard of

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.