Saturday, March 4, 2023

Reader Polls

Will your next RV trip in the USA be to a destination east or west of the Mississippi River?

By RV Travel
Where are you headed next with your RV? Maybe “Down Maine” for some lobster or to the South for some fresh catfish? Or maybe you’re headed out West to explore Utah’s gorgeous Red Rock Country or search for a wild jackalope in Wyoming.

Or are you headed up to the Northwest, to visit a Cascades National Park, maybe hike up the side of magnificent Mount Rainier, or visit the country’s only temperate rain forest in Olympic National Park (it gets 144 inches of rain a year on average)? You have never seen moss like you’ll see there!

Or are you simply driving up the highway a bit to your favorite Forest Service or State Park campground?

So, the question is: When you head out on your next RV trip, where will you likely go?

Curious minds want to know. Remember, the poll could take a few moments to load if you’re on a slow internet connection. So stand by there, partner!

