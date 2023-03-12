Saturday, March 11, 2023

Reader Polls

If you could go back in time to the day you bought your RV, would you wait and buy another RV or keep the one you bought?

This is a tricky question, we know. If you had the chance to go back in time to the day you bought your RV, would you still buy it or would you buy another RV?

In simpler terms, as the poll states, we’re asking if you’re happy with the RV you bought. Do you regret your purchase and wish you had either waited or bought another RV? Do you wish you had bought another brand? Another style? Another length? Would you have rather bought it from a different dealership or seller?

If you could go back to that moment right now, what would you do?

Please tell us in the poll below. Remember, it may take a moment to load.

Use caution if using pressure washer on or near tires

