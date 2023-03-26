What size bed do you have in your RV?

The topic of RV beds or mattresses is always a hot topic among RVers. In last week’s RV Service Centers and Repairs report one reader claimed they thought their RV had been made at a granite quarry–that’s how uncomfortable it was.

But, anyway, we’re not here today to talk about how comfortable or uncomfortable your RV bed is (but of course, feel free to leave those thoughts in the comments if you wish). We want to know what size your RV bed is. If you have more than one bed in your RV, we want to know what size your main bed is, or the bed you sleep in the most.

If, for some reason, you sleep on your RV’s dinette bed, tell us about that one! If your main RV “bedroom” has two twins, tell us that! If you sleep in your Class C’s overhead “queen” bed and not the main bed in the back, answer for that.

As always, thanks for voting.