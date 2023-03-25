Friday, March 24, 2023

Do you consider yourself an organized or disorganized person?

By RV Travel
Is your clothes closet neatly arranged so dress shirts are in one place, casual shirts in another and pants and jackets in their own special places? Or are all your clothes mixed together with no rhyme or reason?

Is your desk a mess no matter how hard you try to keep it arranged? Or is it neatly arranged, with little on it that does not belong there?

In other words, are you the type of person who naturally knows how to keep things in their life in order? Or are you the type of person who, no matter how hard they try, cannot get organized?

It’s the Oscar and Felix Syndrome — you know, the Odd Couple from movie and TV fame.

So which person are you? Are you organized, or disorganized, or somewhere in between? That’s our question today. Please feel free to leave a comment.

And remember, it can take a moment for the poll to load. So stand by. It will be right along.

