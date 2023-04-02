Saturday, April 1, 2023

How would you describe your personality?

By RV Travel
Are you serious most of the time, or hardly ever serious — a real comedian, or just the type of person who doesn’t get bothered much by circumstance?

Most of us fall somewhere in between, but some folks are definitely a lot more serious than others. They don’t smile a lot. Some are worry-warts – they see the glass as half empty instead of half full. We suspect that pessimists are a lot more serious than optimists, who roll easily with the punches.

Our question today is not very scientific. We just want to know if you are serious most of the time or the other way around. Remember, it can take a few moments for the poll to load. So stand by!

