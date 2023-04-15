Were your parents happy about your career choice?

By Chuck Woodbury

Publisher

My father returned from World War II, got married, and with my mother raised three kids in a stucco home in the suburbs of Los Angeles. I was the oldest.

Until I was a junior in high school, he was a high-powered executive in Los Angeles. He had several ulcers, which was a badge of honor then—it meant you were a hard-driven and most likely successful businessman. The only advice I ever received from him about my own future career was to grow up and be an executive like him where I would make a lot of money and live happily ever after.

Alas, in college I fell in love with journalism and then publishing, and I was off and running in my own self-defined career. Actually, I did not head off running—it was more like a slow crawl. It took me decades to ever consistently earn a decent living.

My father never understood what I was doing as I set out on my career path. “Just get a job,” he would say in so many words when I even hinted I was not prospering. My mother was supportive, but she, too, did not understand this strange career I had chosen.

My parents lived long enough to see me get things together. The first time my father even acknowledged my success is when he saw TV anchor Peter Jennings introduce a segment on me and my “on the road newspaper” on the ABC Evening News. He bragged to his friends about his successful son. I overheard him a few times. He never actually said anything to me. Even then he did not truly understand how I earned my living, but he stopped advising me about what I SHOULD be doing.

What about you? Did your parents support your choice of a career? Did they enthusiastically support you, or just go along with you? Or were they like my father, who was not happy about my direction?

