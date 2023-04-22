For couples: Are you or your partner a better driver?

First, when you answer this question, be sure your spouse or partner is not looking over your shoulder. It’s very likely, we think, that he or she will disagree with you if you should dare say that you are the better driver of the two of you.

Now, we are not talking about driving or towing an RV. We’re talking about driving in general. Let’s put it another way—Do you feel safer with your partner driving or doing the driving yourself?

Now, please!! Be objective! Don’t be afraid to admit that you are a lousy driver. Oh, we’re not saying you are, we’re just offering you some advice about to respond in a way that does your spouse no disservice, or you, for that matter. Actually, that last sentence doesn’t make any sense, but we’ll leave it anyway (laziness).

Of course, we have no idea who you or your spouse are because RVtravel.com doesn’t track what you do on our website. We don’t know, for example, if you are in Chicago, Los Angeles, or aboard the International Space Station (if you are, please contact us so we can beg you to write a column!).

Okay, enough. It’s time to answer the poll.