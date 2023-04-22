Friday, April 21, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

For couples: Are you or your partner a better driver?

By RV Travel
1

First, when you answer this question, be sure your spouse or partner is not looking over your shoulder. It’s very likely, we think, that he or she will disagree with you if you should dare say that you are the better driver of the two of you.

Now, we are not talking about driving or towing an RV. We’re talking about driving in general. Let’s put it another way—Do you feel safer with your partner driving or doing the driving yourself?

Now, please!! Be objective! Don’t be afraid to admit that you are a lousy driver. Oh, we’re not saying you are, we’re just offering you some advice about to respond in a way that does your spouse no disservice, or you, for that matter. Actually, that last sentence doesn’t make any sense, but we’ll leave it anyway (laziness).

Of course, we have no idea who you or your spouse are because RVtravel.com doesn’t track what you do on our website. We don’t know, for example, if you are in Chicago, Los Angeles, or aboard the International Space Station (if you are, please contact us so we can beg you to write a column!).

Okay, enough. It’s time to answer the poll.

Previous article
Proposed changes mean California State Park campsites could be easier to reserve
Next article
Letter to the editor: Nothing to love about staying at Love’s

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Cancelproof
1 hour ago

That’s an easy one.

Reply

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE