Saturday, May 6, 2023

Reader Polls

Which of these manufacturers made your present RV?

By RV Travel
Did you know that the following three manufacturers, Thor, Forest River and Winnebago, produce about 80 percent of all American recreation vehicles? Thor alone produces about 25% of all RVs on the market. That’s a lot!

Do you own one of the “Big Three” brand RVs or one made by another company? If you answer “Another company made mine,” please leave a comment after you vote and tell us who manufactured your RV. You can also leave a comment if you feel like sharing the make and model of your RV, and if you’re happy with it or not. You know we’re always curious about that… Thanks!

