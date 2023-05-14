What most often determines where you travel in your RV?

The Magi followed a star. Migrating birds follow their instincts. What do RVers follow? What drives you to travel to the places you go? How do you decide whether to go west or head east? How do you determine whether to travel down south or up north? Interesting questions! Let’s look at a few possibilities.

Weather

Many RVers like to follow pleasant weather. That usually means traveling south for the winter months and heading north in the summer. The weather is the determiner. It is the force that drives some RVers’ decisions.

Of course, the weather can be unpredictable. One winter we traveled more than 1,000 miles to escape the cold, Midwest winter temperatures and bitter snowstorms. What did we experience 1,000 miles south? One solid month of 50-degree temps and rain. The sun finally broke through the incessant clouds on the day we packed up to come home. (At least we escaped the snow!)

Bucket list

Other RVers choose their routes and destinations in order to complete their wish or bucket lists. Perhaps you’ve always wanted to see the ocean, so the ocean becomes your destination. Or maybe “Grand Canyon” is on your bucket list, so you travel in your RV to see it (and of course, cross it off the list). So, a bucket list also helps some RVers determine where they should travel.

Hobbies/special interests

Many RVers have hobbies or a high degree of interest in certain areas. A quilter friend of mine likes to attend quilting retreats. She gets new ideas and gains a refreshed enthusiasm for her hobby at these events. So, quilting museums, retreats, and special displays help determine where she goes in her RV.

We have other friends who just love old cars. Their RV takes them to museums and rallies all over the U.S. So, hobbies/interests can also provide an impetus for an RV trip.

Family and friends

Here’s a category that often inspires my husband and me to travel. We love visiting family and friends who are now scattered throughout the country. Spending time with those we love helps keep those important connections strong. However, I must admit that we also enjoy the ability to unwind in our RV during these same trips. Still, many RV destinations are determined by the location of friends and family.

Employment

More and more people are hitting the road for work. Their RVs not only help them arrive at employment destinations, the RV also serves as their full-time home—for months or even years at a time. Traveling for work is the reason some RVers decide on a destination.

How about you?

Why do you point your RV in one direction over another? What helps you determine your destination(s)? Let us know in the poll below and use the comments to further explain, please.