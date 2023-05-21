Saturday, May 20, 2023

Do you consider yourself financially well-off?

By Chuck Woodbury
Do you live a life without financial stress? Can you live the life you want without worrying about every dollar you spend?

By “well-off,” we mean living a life that is right for you. Obviously, a minimalist will consider him or herself well off with an income far less than someone who desires a more affluent lifestyle and needs more money to do it; if they don’t have the money to live such a life, then we believe they would have to answer no to this poll.

So based on the lifestyle that you desire for yourself, would you describe yourself as financially well-off or not?

