Friday, May 19, 2023

Reader Polls

Have you ever done any damage to your RV while backing up?

By RV Travel
0
Photo: WikiHow

Backing up is not always easy with an RV, whether a big ol’ motorhome or a towable rig. How many of us have been entertained in a campground watching a new arrival struggle with backing into a campsite? Anyone who has been an RVer for very long has probably enjoyed this free entertainment (although it’s definitely not entertaining to you if you’re the one backing up!).

But the fact is, backing up does not always result in a good outcome. Many of us have sideswiped a tree or poked a hole in the siding from a tree branch that we somehow didn’t see. Or how about the times we’ve bumped into a tree stump or other object too low to the ground to see in our side mirrors?

So how about you? Have you ever struck something while backing up with your RV that caused damage that needed to be repaired? Please feel free to leave a comment.

Couple sues Thor Motor Coach over defects in their RV
Staying safe in an active shooter event

