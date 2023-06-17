How long is your RV?

We wish Dr. Seuss would write a book about RVs. We can only imagine how hilarious it would be to read out loud “… Some are big, some are small, some go fast while others fall! Some you drive, some you tow, some ride high and some ride low!” Oh, the places you’ll drive… (Hey, that was pretty good for making it up on the spot, wasn’t it?)

RVs come in all shapes and sizes. Some want mansions on wheels, others want beach shacks on wheels. It all depends on the person and how you want to use your RV. How long is the RV you currently own? Do you wish it was longer? Shorter? Taller? Smaller?

Please vote in the poll below. If you’d like to leave a comment, we always enjoy reading them.