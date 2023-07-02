Would you recommend RVing to a friend?

I was interested to see a Facebook post this week. It came from a gal who’d planned to purchase her first RV this summer. She’d saved her money for two years! She knew the rig she planned to buy and was excited at the prospect. Excited, that is, until she began following several RV blogs and other social media outlets. Now she’s having a change of heart. This is how she explains her feelings:

“Why do RVers talk down the RV life? All I seem to read about are breakdowns, shoddy workmanship, cheap parts, overcrowding, and the high cost of campgrounds. I’m beginning to think it’s really not a good idea to get an RV!”

As I read her words, I almost felt the impact of her dreams imploding. Her earlier posts had shown an enthusiasm for travel, a love of nature, and an eagerness to meet and learn from fellow travelers. Did we (current RVers) somehow let her down? Did our attempts at “real-life scenarios” crush the spirit of a potential RVer?

Where’d you read that?

I wondered what kind of comments the “wannabe RVer” was reading. It didn’t take long to find the negative posts.

Dan S. complained, “My RV has spent the better part of the last six months in the shop. They tell me it’s fixed, but then I find out it’s not. They say parts are unavailable, but I’ve found them myself online! Of course, they’re willing to sell me a whole new unit, but I’m not interested.”

Angi P. says, “We’re hanging up the keys. Even if we can find an open campground spot (almost impossible these days) the cost to stay is just too high.”

Others chime in

J.W. said, “This [RVing] isn’t a sound financial investment. Nope! But that’s not why we do it. We’re throwing money away to build memories … for the sense of community and the freedom RVing offers.”

Lisa P. said, “Disposable junk is what they [RVs] are. Good for only five years or so. Why do we buy them? Because RVing is fun!”

You tell us…

If someone were interested in RVing, say a friend of yours, would you recommend RVing to them? After you vote, please explain your answer in the comments below. Thank you!