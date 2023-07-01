Friday, June 30, 2023

Are you experiencing unhealthy, smoky air or unusually high temperatures today?

By RV Travel
Oh, boy, it’s going to be a hot, smoky, challenging Independence Day weekend for a lot of Americans (and our Canadian best buddies up north). Wildfires in Canada have transformed the air into the worst on the planet in parts of the Midwestern and Eastern U.S.

And it’s not expected to get better soon. Many of the fires are over inaccessible or remote land, so nobody’s fighting them. When they finally fizzle, that’s it. But it’s up to nature when that happens — it could be months. Until then, northerly or northwesterly winds can blow their lung-busting smoke toward the United States.

Are you breathing such air right now? That’s part one of today’s poll question.

And what about heat? You probably read all about the brutally high temperatures in Texas last week. Well, now the heat is fanning out, the worst of it to Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Are you feeling it big-time wherever you are right now?

If you’re dealing with either of these, we’ll send some wishes your way that you have a good air conditioner and/or air purifiers to help you cope with either of these difficult situations.

