Friday, July 21, 2023

Reader Polls

As a young child, did you ever fear that a monster was under your bed?

By Chuck Woodbury
Monster under bed

Did you fear as a child that a monster lived under your bed? It wasn’t just that it lived there — that was bad all by itself. But the idea that it could eat you or otherwise harm you could be terrifying.

An alligator lived under my bed. It’s a long time ago to remember, but I don’t believe it lived there all the time. Just sometimes. I would not dare look under my bed for fear it might bite off my head or do something equally horrible.

My protection was my blanket, which I would pull up over my head. “That will keep the alligator away,” I would think in my little boy brain. Okay, so it sounds ridiculous now, but as a 6-year-old it made perfect sense. It allowed me to fall asleep knowing I had protection.

What about you? Did a monster of some kind live under your bed? We’re talking about when you were a kid, of course. If it still lives there, well … we’re sorry about that and we suggest you consider professional help.

Please leave a comment. We want to hear your stories. We want to hear about your monsters.

Comments

1 Comment
Diane McGovern
2 hours ago

My little sister slept in the lower bunk, while I slept in the top bunk. She was only a “monster” (occasionally) when she was awake (like claiming someone else put our mom’s lipstick all over my hairbrush when she was in the bathroom🤣). RIP, little sister.💜 –Diane at RVtravel.com

