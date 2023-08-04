How does Macaroni & Cheese rate on your list of comfort foods?

By Chuck Woodbury

I was at Ikea the other day. If you have ever been to one of these gigantic home stores then, like me, you may look forward to dining on the Swedish meatballs in the cafeteria. I always get them. They are, at least to me, Maximum Yum!

Part of the dining experience is the side dish of mashed potatoes and gravy. Well, I don’t know how a big outfit like Ikea could run out of mashed potatoes but the other day it did! Shame on them, I mumbled to myself.

That is until I saw the macaroni and cheese side dish just down the line that I could have instead. This more than made up for the absence of the potatoes.

I am a huge macaroni-aholic. I could live on the stuff. I’d probably die young of malnutrition, but the loss of a few years of life might just be worth it (actually I can’t die young because I am already old). I will confess to you that my favorite kind of macaroni and cheese is the cheap stuff that comes in a box and you just add water. I lived on that in my college years.

So, needless to say, very high on my list of comfort foods (drum roll) is Mac & Cheese. How about you? That’s the poll for the day. I can hardly wait to see the results.

Darn! Now I am craving Mac & Cheese. I should never have brought this up and caused myself such misery.