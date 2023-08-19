Saturday, August 19, 2023

Most national park campgrounds have a 14-day limit. Should that be shortened to 7 days to accommodate more campers?

By RV Travel
Most campgrounds in popular American national parks are booked solid every summer—The idea of just showing up and grabbing a spot without a reservation far in advance is rare.

Do you think it might be a good idea to limit stays in national park campgrounds to 7 days instead of 14, as most parks specify today? It would allow far more people to camp in our parks than what is possible today.

So, is this a good idea or bad idea? Please answer our poll. And if you feel strongly about this, please leave a comment.

