Friday, August 18, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Have you changed any RVing plans lately because of wildfire danger or smoke? 

By RV Travel
0
Reader poll

It’s been a smoky summer in parts of the U.S. and Canada — and still is. Wildfires are still burning and thick smoke is still smothering parts of North America. Health warning alerts are in place, even in rural areas with normally clean air.

Have you canceled or postponed any planned RV trips because of wildfires or foul, smoky air? If so, please respond to our poll, and then leave a message about any trips you decided to forgo because of wildfire-related issues.

It may take a few moments for the poll to load if you are on a slow connection, so please stand by. It will be along straightaway right below.

“Only you can prevent wildfires,” says our buddy, Smokey Bear!

 

Previous article
California Court of Appeals sides with buyers in warranty arbitration dispute
Next article
RV inspector picks the best 4-season trailers for year-round fun

What's up with the comments?

We had to turn off our extra comment features this weekend due to technical problems.
We're in the process of transferring to a new commenting service, more on that soon.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE