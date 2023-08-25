How would you describe the quality of workmanship on your RV?

How well is your RV built? Has it served you well with hardly any problems? Or has it been a pain in the you know what with one problem after another? And then another problem… and…

If you had to guess, would you say that your RV was built by a group of dedicated professionals — perfectionists who really cared about their work and only settled for the best? Or would you say it was put together late Friday afternoon by a bunch of guys who barely graduated from eighth grade, who snuck out the back door of the factory to chug a six-pack before returning to the line to pass the last few hours of their workday oblivious to time and what they were doing, who thought a late night TV show called “Staple Guns and Glue Gone Wild” would be a big hit, maybe the next big thing since “Hee Haw”?

So let’s see how the readers of RVtravel.com feel about their rigs’ workmanship — good, bad, ugly or an exercise in extreme incompetence and imperfection.

Be sure to leave a comment. Most of us are all ears about stuff like this.