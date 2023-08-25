Friday, August 25, 2023

How would you describe the quality of workmanship on your RV?

How well is your RV built? Has it served you well with hardly any problems? Or has it been a pain in the you know what with one problem after another? And then another problem… and…

If you had to guess, would you say that your RV was built by a group of dedicated professionals — perfectionists who really cared about their work and only settled for the best? Or would you say it was put together late Friday afternoon by a bunch of guys who barely graduated from eighth grade, who snuck out the back door of the factory to chug a six-pack before returning to the line to pass the last few hours of their workday oblivious to time and what they were doing, who thought a late night TV show called “Staple Guns and Glue Gone Wild” would be a big hit, maybe the next big thing since “Hee Haw”?

So let’s see how the readers of RVtravel.com feel about their rigs’ workmanship — good, bad, ugly or an exercise in extreme incompetence and imperfection.

Be sure to leave a comment. Most of us are all ears about stuff like this.

