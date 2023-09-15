Friday, September 15, 2023

How well do you tell jokes?

By RV Travel
0
Reader Poll

How good are you at telling jokes? Can you fire them off one after another and have your audience bending over in laughter? Are you the life of any party because you always lighten it up with your jokes?

Or are you at the other end of the spectrum: You are so bad at telling jokes that you avoid at all costs ever telling one? If you’re forced to, or are in a daring mood, and decide to tell a joke (maybe the only one you know), do you get blank stares from your audience? Maybe they laugh just to be polite. Either way, you regret ever opening your mouth.

Or are you somewhere in the middle: You can tell a joke, but it’s really not your thing when it comes right down to it.

So what is it? Once you answer the poll, how about leaving one of your favorite jokes in the comments? Maybe we’ll use it in a future newsletter, giving you credit. Hey, you’ll be famous!

Okay, time to proceed…

