At the grocery store, would you prefer to use a self-checkout or go through a line with a “real human” to check you out?

Most grocery stores these days, unless you’re maybe in a tiny town, employ “robots.” We’re talking about those self-checkout machine “robots” where you do all the work! You walk up, scan your groceries, bag them, swipe your card, and walk out the door. No human interaction needed.

Most people have a strong preference: They either like using the self-checkout or they hate it. “Get me a real human!” they’ll say.

Sure, sometimes the self-checkout can be much quicker. Robots are faster than humans, after all. But sometimes they’re not practical. If you have a lot of produce, it may take you forever to find, look up, and search for the proper code for your Brussels sprouts. In this case, it may be quicker for you to wait and go through a “real human” line.

Which do you prefer? Will you always do self-checkout? Most often do self-checkout? Or do you hate those dang robot machines so much that you’ll always or almost always go through the traditional “real human” line?

