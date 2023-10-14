Saturday, October 14, 2023

Do you travel in your RV alone or with others?

When you travel in your RV, are you most often alone? Are you most often with your spouse or partner? Your kids or grandkids? Your whole family? We know there can be exceptions sometimes, but please answer today’s poll with how you most often travel.

RVing can be a great way to spend time alone. Travel at your own pace, enjoy waking up with the birds and sunrises in your own, peaceful campsite… but it can often get lonely, too. It’s nice sharing those views with someone, isn’t it?

After you vote, please leave a comment. Thank you!

