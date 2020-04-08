How’s your supply of toilet paper?

Toilet paper manufacturers claim there’s no problem with their supply chain — people have just been hoarding, stocking up just in case . . . and now the supply is wiped out on supermarket shelves. So what’s going on? Why is everybody so worried that the supply of TP is in jeopardy? Is the corncob about to make a return appearance?

How about you? Are you well stocked with TP or running low?

Here’s your chance to tell the world! Remember, it can take a few moments for the poll to load, so stand by!

Oh, by the way, did you know that the use of paper for hygiene was recorded in China in the 6th century AD, with specifically manufactured toilet paper being mass-produced in the 14th century. Modern commercial toilet paper originated in the 19th century, with a patent for roll-based dispensers filed in 1883.

So now you know. Go ahead tell your friends. They’ll be impressed.