How many bumper stickers are on your RV or tow vehicle?

Bumper stickers usually go one of two ways. Either you have a large collection and enjoy looking at them, noting all the places you’ve been, admiring all the things you believe in or want to promote, etc., or you plop a sticker or two on, thinking it looks good at the time, then regret it a few months later.

On top of that, you’ve got people out there (myself included) where the sticker must be perfectly placed and perfectly straight, and other people who smack a sticker on, not caring at all whether it’s aligned with the one next to it or parallel to the back bumper. What kind of bumper sticker person are you?

If your RV or tow vehicle has a bumper sticker (or more than one) on it, what are they about? Travel stickers? Politics? Funny quotes? A combination? Tell us in the comments below after you’ve voted.