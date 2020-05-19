Would you stay at a campground if required to wear a mask when outdoors?

Mask “requirements” are popping up across states everywhere. The CDC recommends that everyone wear a cloth face mask when away from home, indoors or outdoors.

You can find a helpful list of which states have face masks as a requirement or a recommendation, and which businesses require you to wear them here.

If you had a reservation at a campground or RV park but they required you to wear a face mask at all times when outdoors, would you stay there or would you go elsewhere?

Please vote in the poll below and tell us if you’d stay or not. As always, please leave a comment, too, but be respectful of others.