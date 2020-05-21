When you wash your hands, what order do you add soap and water?

When you’re in a public restroom, do you silently judge people who wash their hands differently than you? “How can they put the soap on dry hands before getting them wet?” Or, “Why wet your hands before putting on soap. What a waste of time!”

The same goes for the argument about brushing your teeth. What comes first, the water on the brush or the toothpaste? Or cereal and milk, which one goes in the bowl first?

How do you wash your hands? Do you wet them first and then add soap, or do you add soap first, when your hands are dry, then wash with water after? Answer in the poll below and see how many other hand-washers do things like you.