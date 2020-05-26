According to a quick search on the Internet, these are some of the most common bad habits:

Nail-biting Smoking Drinking too much alcohol Eating too much junk food Phone/computer addiction Overeating Not drinking enough water Staying up too late

There’s a good chance most of you participate in at least one of those bad habits, if not two or three or four of them.

Do you have a bad habit – maybe something that’s not on the list? Have you tried to quit it? Have you succeeded or failed? Tried more than once? Tell us about it, if you’re comfortable, in the comments below after you’ve voted.