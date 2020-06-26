Have you named your RV?

We came across a poll recently where the question was “Have you named your car?” The results surprised us — more than nine out of ten of those who responded had, indeed, named their car.

One person said, “My first car was Otto the Auto. I’ve not named any others: they just don’t have the personality.”

Another replied, “Her name is Katharine because the GPS voice sounds like Katharine Hepburn.”

And yet another reader said he had named his car “The Car” and his truck “The Truck.”

And so we wondered if you have named your RV. Please answer the poll, and if you did give your RV a name, would you please leave a comment? Tell us the name you chose and how you came upon it.

Finally, the poll could take a moment to load, so hang in there for a few seconds. It will be worth the wait!