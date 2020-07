Does the thought of giving a speech to a large crowd excite you or make you tremble at the knees? Would you give a speech to 15 people? What about 50 people? Make it 100, would you or could you do it?

If you had to give a speech to 100 people you knew, would you be more comfortable or would you be just as comfortable if all 100 people were strangers?

Have you ever given a speech to a large audience? If so, please tell us about it in the comments below the poll.