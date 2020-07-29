How long have you known your closest friend?

Some of you are lucky to have known your closest friend since your childhood, others since high school or college, and others of you (still lucky) have only known your closest friend for a few years. Sometimes you meet someone and it feels like you’ve already known them for years, and that, in our opinion, is the most special kind of friendship.

Think about your closest friend – do you remember how you became friends? What was it that drew you two together?

Tell us in the poll below how long you’ve known that person. Feel free to share your story in the comments below too. We’d like to hear.