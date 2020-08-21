When was the last time you had a campfire at a campsite?

Ah, sitting around a campfire at night with your RV to your left, a bag of marshmallows to your right, stars hanging above you… Does it get any better?

For some of you, having a campfire may be a rare occurrence. If you spend more time in RV parks than campgrounds, you might not even have a fire ring at your site. But perhaps you boondock most often, and build campfires wherever you stay (safely, of course).

Tell us in the poll below the last time you had a campfire at your campsite. Was it recently? Was it so long ago that you’ve forgotten when it was? Leave a comment too and tell us if you have fires often, or hardly ever.