Do you envision ever owning an RV with two bathrooms?

OK, here’s the situation: you sold your sticks and bricks home and you bought an RV. Your husband, Tom, is in the shower when suddenly… uh oh… last night’s Mexican food is kickin’ in and you’ve got to go to the bathroom… now. Unlike your sticks and bricks home that had 2.5 bathrooms, you’ve got one 5×5 foot bathroom and you can’t use it while Tom showers. What will you do?

Does that situation sound familiar to you? We bet it does (or something close to it). Makes you think about buying an RV with a second bathroom, doesn’t it?

What do you think? Can you envision yourself owning an RV with two bathrooms? Please tell us in the poll below and leave a comment too if you’d like.