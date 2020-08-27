Would you rather camp far from other people or closer like in a public campground?

You might love to boondock, you might hate to boondock. You might love a crowded, urban RV park. You might hate crowded, urban RV parks. You might like a National Park campground where you can hear your neighbor, but you can’t see them… or you might hate that too.

Whatever your preferable RV-neighbor distance is, we’re not judging. We’ve done it all and yep, there are pros and cons to all of the above.

Will you tell us in the poll below if you’d prefer your neighbor to be as far away from you as possible, or if you’d rather them be close? We’re curious to hear what you have to say. And of course, please leave a comment and tell us that way too.