You might love taking photos. You might only enjoy it when you’re standing in front of a beautiful view, or hanging out with your grandkids, or you might not care at all about taking photos. Everyone feels different behind a camera lens, and some people feel like they’re meant to be there, and others don’t.

What about you? Do you enjoy photography? Do you consider yourself a good photographer? Do you only enjoy taking photos during certain situations? Answer these questions in the comments below, if you’d like. We’d like to hear from you on this topic.

As always, thanks for voting. If the poll takes a few moments to load, be patient.