How often do you spend the night in a casino parking lot or RV park?

0

Casinos can be a great place for RVers to spend the night. How often do you spend the night in a casino parking lot or casino RV park? Many of them have beautiful grounds, level parking lots, security officers, Wi-Fi and, of course, fun, games and food on-site. Some of them aren’t as nice, but they do the job just fine for a night or two here and there.

Do you find yourself staying in casino parking lots or RV parks often? Sometimes? Never? If you have a favorite casino to stay overnight at, will you tell us about it here? We’re starting a new column about this, so we’d appreciate your input.

And, of course, we appreciate your input in the polls here too. Today’s poll should load below shortly. Thanks for voting.

