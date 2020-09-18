Does your RV have a built-in outdoor kitchen? If so, do you use it? Outdoor kitchens can be a big selling point for certain families when it comes to buying an RV, but other people never use theirs.

Most newer RV models (even tiny towables!) come with outdoor kitchens nowadays. If your RV doesn’t currently have one, do you want one?

Please tell us in the poll below if your RV has one, and leave a comment telling us if you have one and use it often, or have one but never use it. We’d like to know if you put these kitchens to use or not! Thanks!