When you “camp” at Walmart, do you ask the store for permission?

You’re supposed to ask a manager or employee if you can camp at Walmart overnight in their parking lot, but many people don’t, and it’s not always enforced.

If you ever stay overnight in a Walmart parking lot, do you usually ask for permission to stay, or do you just stay without asking? Your answer may be different under different circumstances, like if you see a bunch of other RVers parked there for the night too, but answer the poll below just generally speaking.

Recently, Walmart has changed its tune about overnight camping, so it might be a good idea to ask if you’re allowed to stay or not.