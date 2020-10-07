Are you consuming more alcohol since the pandemic began?

0

According to a recent study by the RAND Corporation and supported by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), Americans are consuming more alcohol since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Grocery stores and online retailers have seen a dramatic jump in alcohol sales. Makes sense, doesn’t it? Are you buying and consuming more alcohol now than you were pre-pandemic?

Please tell us in the poll below, and be patient if it takes a moment to load. Remember, we can’t see how anybody answers our polls, so no judgment from us. Cheers!

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments