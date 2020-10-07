Are you consuming more alcohol since the pandemic began?

According to a recent study by the RAND Corporation and supported by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), Americans are consuming more alcohol since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Grocery stores and online retailers have seen a dramatic jump in alcohol sales. Makes sense, doesn’t it? Are you buying and consuming more alcohol now than you were pre-pandemic?

