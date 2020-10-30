Did you meet your spouse or partner online?

0

Did you meet your spouse or partner online? If so, you’re certainly not the only one. Stanford sociologist Michael Rosenfeld conducted a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences saying that, as of 2019, heterosexual couples are more likely to meet a partner online than through in-person meetings, or introductions through friends. Ah, the magic of computers…

It’s no surprise that websites like Match.com, eharmony.com and plenty of others have created a multibillion-dollar industry around online dating. Have you participated?

Tell us in the poll below if you met your spouse or partner online. Thanks!

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments