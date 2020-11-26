Pick your favorite Thanksgiving dish…

Everyone has a favorite Thanksgiving dish. Maybe yours is the big, juicy turkey. Maybe it’s the stuffing, an American comfort food. Maybe the mac and cheese calls your name, or maybe it’s those darned green beans you always regret eating so many of…. Or maybe, just maybe, it’s the velvet-ey, heaven-in-your-mouth pumpkin pie. Mmmm…

Your favorite Thanksgiving dish may depend on where you are. Take a look at this map that Thrillist put together of the most popular Thanksgiving side in each state. Does your favorite side correspond to the state you’re in?

Once you’ve looked at the map, vote in our poll below. If you answer “other,” tell us in the comments what your favorite dish is.

Happy eating!